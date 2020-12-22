PREVIOUS|
Amazon Canada’s Boxing Week sale kicks off December 24

The deals start on December 24th and end on the 29th

Dec 22, 2020

1:44 PM EST

Tis’ the season for spending money and Amazon Canada wants to be the place you spend it.

Starting Thursday, December 24th at 12am ET, Amazon Canada will launch its annual Boxing Day deals event. There’ll be electronics, accessories, beauty kitchen products and more on sale.

Amazon’s Boxing Week sales are available until Tuesday, December 29th.

Here are some of the deals that the online retail giant is currently previewing:

  • Save big on Ancestry DNA kits
  • Save up to 38% on Anker charging accessories
  • Save up to 25% on Soundcore headphones and speakers
  • Save up to 30% on select Bioderma products
  • Save up to 25% on select Mario Badescu products
  • Save on Aveeno Positively Radiant face care regimen holiday collection, 3 pack
  • Save big on Diesel, Michael Kors, and Fossil Watches
  • Save 30% on Nestle Coffee
  • Save 30% on selects Keurig Coffee Pods
  • Save on select Keurig coffee machines
  • Save up to 30% on Blendtec Blender Bundle
  • Save up to 30% on Ninja small kitchen appliances
  • Save up to 30% on Philips kitchen appliances
  • Save up to 30% on select Philips grooming and shaver products
  • Save up to 30% on select Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes
  • Save up to 30% on select Lucid mattress toppers
  • Save up to 30% on select DeWalt and Black and Decker tools
  • Save up to 30% on select Bio Bidet products
  • Save up to 30% on select Schlage door locks
  • Save up to 30% on eufy robot and stick vacuums

When the deals go live, they’ll be available at this link here.

And if you’d like to give back during the holidays, visit amazon.ca/deliveringsmiles to find wish lists created by charities across the country.

