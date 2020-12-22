PREVIOUS|
News

Big PlayStation holiday sale offers up to 50 percent off PS4 and PS5 games

Save on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Godfall, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Last of Us Part II and more

Dec 22, 2020

4:06 PM EST

The Last of Us Part II

PlayStation has kicked off a major holiday sale on digital PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.

Altogether, there are savings of up to 50 percent across a variety of titles. See below for some of the most notable offers.

Keep in mind that virtually every PS4 game (including those listed below) is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. However, some games have specific PS5 versions that are optimized for the new console and those will be listed accordingly.

The full list of deals can be found here. PlayStation’s holiday sale ends on January 9th.

Image credit: PlayStation

