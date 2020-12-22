Big PlayStation holiday sale offers up to 50 percent off PS4 and PS5 games

PlayStation has kicked off a major holiday sale on digital PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games.
Altogether, there are savings of up to 50 percent across a variety of titles. See below for some of the most notable offers.
Keep in mind that virtually every PS4 game (including those listed below) is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility. However, some games have specific PS5 versions that are optimized for the new console and those will be listed accordingly.
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 and PS5) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle (PS4 and PS5) — $69.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dirt 5 (PS4 and PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV — Complete Edition — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Godfall (PS5) — $70.11 (regularly $93.49)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 and PS5) — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4, free PS5 upgrade coming in 2021) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 (PS4) — $38.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Observer: System Redux (PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Persona 5 Royal (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 3 (PS4) — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4) — $32.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 HD (PS4) — $44.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 and PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4) — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. PlayStation’s holiday sale ends on January 9th.
Image credit: PlayStation
