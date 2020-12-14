Apple Watch Cardio Fitness, Family Share and Apple Fitness+ are now available in Canada

iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, the latest version of Apple’s iPhone and Apple Watch operating systems, are now available in Canada.
Though iOS 14.3 includes the expected stability improvements and ProRaw camera file support, Apple’s watchOS 7.2 update is a little more interesting. The update adds a new ‘Cardio Fitness’ feature to the Apple Watch that measures VO2 max, or the maximum of oxygen your body can consume during exercise.
This measurement is performed over time, and the Apple Watch and iPhone then send users notifications about changes in the VO2 max level.
Cardio Fitness information is available through Apple’s Activity app on the Apple Watch and the iPhone’s Health app. You’re able to review your Cardio Fitness information compared to other people in your same age group with distinct categorizations like ‘high,’ ‘above average,’ ‘below average’ or ‘low.’
Along with the above new features, ‘Family Setup’ is also now available on the Apple Watch with Bell.
With Family Setup, a parent’s iPhone can manage a child’s ability to connect with family and friends, make phone calls, send messages, and block activity through a ‘School Time’ mode and more. The feature is also designed to help older adults use the Apple Watch, including remote access to features like ‘Emergency SOS,’ ‘Fall Detection’ and an extra-large Watch Face with bigger text size.
It’s worth noting that Family Setup requires the other user to be included in your iCloud Family plan, an Apple ID and that you’re using a cellular version.
Regarding pricing, Family Setup costs $10 CAD and requires setting up an additional line. It’s unclear when other Canadian carriers will offer the feature. Likely, Family Setup will eventually make its way to additional carriers, similar to the Apple Watch’s LTE connectivity’s rollout.
The other major new feature included in this update is Apple Fitness+, the tech giant’s fitness subscription service that costs $12.99 per month or $99 a year.
iPadOS 14.3 is also now available.
