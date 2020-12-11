What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in late December 2020

Microsoft dropped a list of titles making their way to its Xbox Game Pass service later in December. The company tends to release two lists of titles each month — you can check out the first round of games that landed on Game Pass in December 2020 here.
Along with several new titles, Microsoft shared a reminder that starting December 15th, EA Play is coming to PC players who subscribe to Xbox Game Pass PC or Ultimate. For those unfamiliar with EA Play, it’s EA’s game subscription service that gives subscribers access to a collection of EA games, exclusive in-game rewards and member-only content and 10 percent off EA digital purchases.
On top of that, EA Play lets players play select new releases up to 10 days before launch for up to 10 hours each and all of EA’s latest titles for up to 10 hours each. Those interested can learn more here.
With all that said, let’s dive into the new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in December:
- Mørkredd (Android, Console and PC) – Available now
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (Android and Console) – December 15
- Among Us (PC) – December 17
- Beholder: Complete Edition (Android and Console) – December 17
- Code Vein (Android and Console)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan (PC) – December 17
- Monster Train (Console) December 17
- MotoGP 20 (Android, Console and PC) – December 17
- My Friend Pedro (Android) – December 17
- Neoverse (Android and Console) – December 17
- Wilmot’s Warehouse (Console and PC) – December 17
Microsoft also shared which games were getting DLC updates, including Destiny 2, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves and more. Plus, the company noted three games were leaving on December 30th. As a reminder, Game Pass members can save up to 20 percent when purchasing these games, so if you tried one of these out and want to keep playing, you can.
- Farming Simulator 17 (Console and PC)
- Football Manager 2020 (PC)
- Mortal Kombat X (Console)
Finally, if you don’t have Xbox Game Pass but want to try it out, Microsoft is currently offering a $1 for three months deal on the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Usually, the company gives subscribers their first month for $1, so this is a great way to get started with the service and see if it works for you.
Source: Microsoft
