What’s new on Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC and Android in early December 2020

Every month, Microsoft adds a number of new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
Now, the company has revealed what’s dropping on Game Pass in the first half of December. All told, it’s a pretty big month for the service, with a staggering 17 games dropping on the service in one week.
See below for the full list of Game Pass titles coming to Xbox consoles, PC and Android:
- Control (Android & Console) — December 3rd
- Doom Eternal (PC) — December 3rd
- Haven (Console & PC) — December 3rd
- Rage 2 (Android) — December 3rd
- Slime Rancher (Android & Console) — December 3rd
- Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) — December 3rd
- Yes, Your Grace (Android, Console & PC) — December 3rd
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age — Definitive Edition (Console & PC) — December 4th
- Call of the Sea (Android, Console & PC) — December 8th
- Monster Sanctuary (Android & Console) — December 8th
- Starbound (PC) — December 8th
- Unto The End (Console & PC) — December 9th
- Assetto Corsa (Android & Console) — December 10th
- Gang Beasts (Android & Console) — December 10th
- GreedFall (Android, Console & PC) — December 10th
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android & Console) — December 10th
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, Console & PC) — December 10th
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass soon:
- eFootball PES 2020 (Console) — December 11th
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall (Console & PC) — December 15th
- Infinifactory (PC) — December 15th
- Metro: Last Light Redux (PC) — December 15th
- MudRunner (Console & PC) — December 15th
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console) — December 15th
- Pathologic 2 (Console & PC) — December 15th
- The Turing Test (Console & PC) — December 15th
- Ticket to Ride (Console & PC) — December 15th
- Untitled Goose Game (Console) — December 15th
As always, you can buy these games with the Game Pass member-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them after they leave the catalogue.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1. From December 3rd to January 31st, new subscribers can get three months of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 as part of a special promotion that Microsoft is running.
In other news, check out December’s free Xbox Games with Gold here and what came to Game Pass in late November here.
Image credit: Square Enix
Source: Xbox
Comments