News

Microsoft offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 in Canada

This is a $51 value

Dec 1, 2020

6:43 PM EST

Microsoft has announced a new holiday deal for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Available to newcomers only, the promotion offers three months of the game subscription service for $1. Normally, the company only offers newcomers one month of Game Pass Ultimate for this price.

Running from December 3rd to January 31st, the promotion offers full access to Game Pass Ultimate, which regularly costs $16.99/month and includes Game Pass for Console and PC, EA Play, Android game streaming and Xbox Live Gold.

This means you can also take advantage of Game Pass Ultimate’s Perks, such as the current limited-time offer for 30 days of free Disney+. However, EA Play titles on PC will only become available starting December 15th.

Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99/month on their own. For context, three months of Game Pass Ultimate works out to $50.97, so you’re saving about $50 if you’re eligible for the holiday offer.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Android.

For more Game Pass news, check out what’s hitting the service in early December here.

Source: Xbox

