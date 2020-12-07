EB Games Canada now selling Xbox Series X/S via Xbox All Access financing [Now sold out]

Update 07/12/2020 at 1:29pm ET: EB Games Canada has confirmed it’s now sold out of the Xbox Series X and S through its Xbox All Access financing program.
Thank you for your continued interest in The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox All Access! The consoles are now sold out. Please follow our social media channels as well as newsletters for any updates. pic.twitter.com/EIS7vjDII9
— EB Games Canada 👾❄️ (@EBGamesCanada) December 7, 2020
Update 07/12/2020 at 11:45am ET: At this point, it’s likely that EB Games is sold out of the consoles. However, multiple MobileSyrup staffers have been unable to get through to the website beyond the initial “you are in line” screen. Therefore, we can’t verify stock as of yet.
Original story follows:
EB Games Canada now has stock available on the Xbox Series X and S through its exclusive Xbox All Access financing program.
You can get the Xbox Series X here (starts at $39.99 CAD/month for 24 months) and the Xbox Series S here (starts at $29.99/month for 24 months). Note that there is a queue to get into the website.
On top of the console, All Access also provides you with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Further, there is 0 percent APR on both consoles and no upfront cost with All Access.
For context, the Xbox Series X costs $599 outright, while the Xbox Series S is priced at $379 outright. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meanwhile, costs $16.99/month.
You can read more about Xbox All Access here. For more on Microsoft’s new consoles, check out our review of the Xbox Series X and Series S.
