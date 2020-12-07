Nokia 5.4 leaks as low cost mid-range device

It looks like Nokia’s next low-cost smartphone will be called the Nokia 5.4. The phone will reportedly feature a 4,000mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.
This is an even lower-end chipset than the Snapdragon 690 in the OnePlus Nord N10 5G, so it’s unlikely that this device will blow many people away.
The leak also alleges that the phone will feature an HD+ 6.39-inch display. The rear of the handset is slated to include a quad-camera array with a 48-megapixel main lens, a 5-megapixel ultrawide and two 2-megapixel cameras — one is a macro lens, and the other is a depth sensor.
Like many other lower-priced phones, the 5.4 reportedly features a headphone jack and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The device’s predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, costs $350 on Amazon in Canada, suggesting that the 5.4 will be priced under $400 as well.
The Android One/Android 10 version of the smartphone launches in the coming weeks, according to Android Central. However, it looks like the Nokia 5.4 will be updated to Android 11 shortly after its release.
Source: Android Central
Comments