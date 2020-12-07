PREVIOUS
Google Assistant Routines reportedly getting home screen shortcuts

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users

Dec 7, 2020

10:01 AM EST

0 comments

Google is reportedly testing a new feature that will let users create home screen shortcuts for Google Assistant Routines.

Once users pin them to their home screen, they wouldn’t have to speak to initiate a routine. The shortcuts would essentially function as buttons, as clicking on them will tell Google Assistant to run the routine.

One Reddit user revealed that they were prompted to “Add routines to your Home screen” to “Run your favourite routines with a single tap.”

Although routines through Google Assistant are already quite helpful, this new feature would make it easier to access the tool, especially if you don’t want to shout “Hey Google” all the time.

For instance, if a user has a “Welcome Home” routine, they can pin it to their home screen and simply click on it once they arrive home to carry out all the associated tasks.

This new feature isn’t widely available yet and is currently being tested with a limited number of users, according to the Reddit thread.

Source: Reddit Via: Android Central

