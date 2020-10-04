EB Games Xbox All Access financing starts at $29.99 per month in Canada

EB Games has revealed that Xbox All Access financing for the Xbox Series S is $29.99 per month in Canada, and $39.99 per month for the Xbox Series X.
EB Games notes that the All Access financing program is “coming soon.” Xbox’s All Access financing program is exclusive to EB games in Canada.
These payments must be made over a 24-month period. EB Games notes that financing will be offered through a ‘PayPlan’ from RBC. This is the first time that a specific Canadian banking institution has been mentioned in regards to Xbox All Access.
In terms of interest, the PayPlan would have a 0 percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is also what is offered in the U.S.
The $29.99 monthly fee for the Xbox Series S financing plan means Canadians would have to pay $719.76 CAD in total over the 24-months, excluding taxes. Given that the Xbox Series S costs $379.99, this might seem to be quite a bit more in the long run.
The $39.99 monthly fee means Canadians would have to pay $959.76 CAD in total for the Xbox Series X plan. The console itself costs $599.
It’s important to note that both All Access plans also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which features access to all Microsoft first-party games, other video games, EA Play titles and Xbox Live Gold, which is priced at $16.99 per month.
EB Games mentions that All Access won’t be available in Quebec to start, but it will be coming soon.
Xbox recently stated that Canadians wouldn’t be able to sign up for Xbox All Access financing options on September 22nd, the day that Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders went live in Canada. At the time, it was confirmed that the program will be available before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch this holiday.
The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch in Canada on November 10th. For more information, you can read MobileSyrup‘s initial impressions of the Series X.
