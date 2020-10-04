PREVIOUS|
News

EB Games Xbox All Access financing starts at $29.99 per month in Canada

EB Games notes that the All Access financing program is 'coming soon'

Oct 4, 2020

11:42 AM EDT

0 comments

Xbox All Access

EB Games has revealed that Xbox All Access financing for the Xbox Series S is $29.99 per month in Canada, and $39.99 per month for the Xbox Series X.

EB Games notes that the All Access financing program is “coming soon.” Xbox’s All Access financing program is exclusive to EB games in Canada.

These payments must be made over a 24-month period. EB Games notes that financing will be offered through a ‘PayPlan’ from RBC. This is the first time that a specific Canadian banking institution has been mentioned in regards to Xbox All Access.

In terms of interest, the PayPlan would have a 0 percent Annual Percentage Rate (APR), which is also what is offered in the U.S.

The $29.99 monthly fee for the Xbox Series S financing plan means Canadians would have to pay $719.76 CAD in total over the 24-months, excluding taxes. Given that the Xbox Series S costs $379.99, this might seem to be quite a bit more in the long run.

The $39.99 monthly fee means Canadians would have to pay $959.76 CAD in total for the Xbox Series X plan. The console itself costs $599.

It’s important to note that both All Access plans also include Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which features access to all Microsoft first-party games, other video games, EA Play titles and Xbox Live Gold, which is priced at $16.99 per month.

EB Games mentions that All Access won’t be available in Quebec to start, but it will be coming soon.

Xbox recently stated that Canadians wouldn’t be able to sign up for Xbox All Access financing options on September 22nd, the day that Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders went live in Canada. At the time, it was confirmed that the program will be available before the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch this holiday.

The Xbox Series X and Series S will launch in Canada on November 10th. For more information, you can read MobileSyrup‘s initial impressions of the Series X. 

Related Articles

News

Sep 28, 2020

11:49 AM EDT

EB Games has dual-controller next-gen Xbox Series X console bundles available

News

Sep 29, 2020

12:27 PM EDT

EA Play is coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on November 10

Reviews

Sep 28, 2020

9:00 AM EDT

An early hands-on look at the Xbox Series X’s design, faster load times and Quick Resume

News

Sep 28, 2020

12:08 PM EDT

EB Games listing points to Xbox All Access financing starting at $29.99/month in Canada

Comments