Vidéotron completes project to bring high-speed internet to 30,000 more homes

Vidéotron has announced that it completed a series of major investments to bring high-speed internet to more than 30,000 households in Quebec.
The carrier notes that it brought the service to households outside the major urban centres. Vidéotron says that most of the new connections are mainly in the Lanaudière, Lower Laurentians, Outaouais, Eastern Townships, Montérégie and Charlevoix regions.
“As we have seen in the last few months, access to a fast and reliable Internet network is a necessity. Vidéotron is determined to connect as many Québec households and businesses as possible,” said Vidéotron CEO Jean-François Pruneau, in a news release.
The carrier says that it plans to continue making investments to meet the growing need for internet connectivity and access.
Vidéotron outlines that its network now reaches more than 90 percent of Quebecers.
Source: Vidéotron
