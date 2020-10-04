PREVIOUS
News

Google offering Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99

The bundle is available for new and existing Netflix customers

Oct 4, 2020

12:20 PM EDT

0 comments

The Google Store is currently offering a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle for $119.99 CAD.

The bundle includes six months of the Netflix’s standard streaming two-screen plan, which is valued at $83.94. The Chromecast device costs $69.99 by itself, so this bundle saves you about $34.

The refreshed Chromecast features a new version of Android TV called Google TV. It comes in three colours: ‘Snow,’ ‘Sky’ and ‘Sunrise.’

You can learn more about the Chromecast with Google TV in MobileSyrup’s in-depth coverage of the device here.

Related Articles

Resources

Oct 3, 2020

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [September 28-October 4]

Features

Sep 25, 2020

8:03 AM EDT

Here’s what to expect for the ‘Launch Night In’ Made by Google event

News

Oct 1, 2020

6:13 PM EDT

Only select new Macs are going to get 4K Netflix with macOS Big Sur

News

Sep 24, 2020

12:35 PM EDT

Google Nest Audio, Chromecast with Google TV devices leak online

Comments