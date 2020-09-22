RBC offering free iPad (2020) when you open an All-inclusive Bank Account

Last week, Apple launched its 8th-gen tablet, the new iPad (2020).
The tablet features an A12 Bionic chip a 40 percent faster A12 Bionic chip that offers twice as fast graphics performance over its predecessor.
Now, RBC is offering the new Apple tablet for free when customers sign up for an All-inclusive Bank Account.
This includes one of two bank accounts: the RBC Signature No Limit Banking Account or the RBC VIP Banking Account.
The offer is open to anyone who signs up for one of those two accounts by December 18th. Following that, you’ll need to complete two of the following steps by February 15th, 2021:
- Your payroll as a direct deposit
- Two pre-authorized monthly payments (PAPs)
- Two bill payments to a service provider
After those steps are completed and you’re confirmed to qualify, RBC says it will send you an email with instructions on how to order the iPad free of charge.
It’s important to note that RBC will give you the base 32GB Wi-Fi only model, which costs $429 CAD. For context, models with more storage and/or cellular connectivity can reach as much as $719. That said, RBC will allow you to choose between Space Grey, Silver and Gold.
Source: RBC
