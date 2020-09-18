Apple’s new iPad is now available in Canada starting at $429

If you’re in need of a new tablet or a light-weight computer, then the new iPad is probably for you.
This year Apple didn’t change much of the exterior hardware and instead opted to bump up the processor. The new 10.2-inch iPad from 2020 has the same A12 Bionic chipset that’s in the iPad Mini. If you want to dive deeper into the new tablet, check out MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s first impressions.
This makes the new iPad considerably faster than its previous counterpart for the same $429 CAD price tag.
This iPad is the same as the version that came out last year with ‘Smart Connector,’ so it should work with all the same accessories as the previous version of the tablet. This includes the first generation Apple Pencil and Apple’s $219 Smart Keyboard attachment.
If you’re interested in the iPad, the base-level 32 GB option for $429 CAD. The top-shelf version comes with 128GB of storage, plus the option for cellular connectivity for $719 CAD.
If you’re more interested in the new iPad Air, it’s going to go up for sale in October.
Source: Apple
