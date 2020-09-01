PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 now available to pre-order from Samsung for $2,779, exclusively at Bell September 18th

The new design looks a lot better than last year's Fold

If you have almost $3,000 that you’re looking to spend on a smartphone, you can now pre-order the upcoming Galaxy’s Z Fold 2 directly from Samsung.

If you buy the smartphone directly from the South Korean tech giant’s website, you’ll need to purchase the device outright, but with Bell, you can get the Z Fold 2 subsidized through the price of your plan. Bell will start selling the Z Fold 2 on September 18th.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is available in a few colours, and even the hue of the smartphone’s hinge can be customized. The two colours up for pre-order are ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black.’ In terms of the hinge, colours include ‘Metallic Silver,’ ‘Metallic Gold,’ ‘Metallic Red’ and ‘Metallic Blue.’

The foldable smartphone also includes Samsung’s Galaxy Z Premiere service, which offers 24/7 customer service and a single free screen replacement within one year of purchase.

The Z Fold 2 features a 7.6-inch 120Hz display when unfolded compared to the original Fold’s 7.3-inch screen, offering up slightly more screen real-estate. The outer screen also measures in at 6.2-inch compared to the 4.6-inch display featured in the first Fold.

Other notable specs include 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865+ processor, 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) and a side fingerprint sensor.

The phone goes on sale on September 18th in Canada for $2,779. For a more detailed look at what might the first foldable smartphone worth buying if price isn’t a concern for you, click this link.

Update 09/01/2020 11am ET: The story has been updated to reflect that Bell is not offering pre-orders.

