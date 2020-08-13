Google Pixel 4a trade-in buyers won’t have a phone for a week

If you’re planning to trade in your old phone for a Pixel 4a, you might need to use a landline for a while.
Those interested in purchasing a Pixel 4a can get a lower price if they trade in their old smartphone. However, a Redditor has reported that Google started sending out their trade-in kits on August 3rd, and they are only active for 30 days. After 30 days, the value of their trade-in will depreciate.
The problem is that 30 days from August 3rd is September 3rd and the 4a doesn’t launch in Canada until September 10th, leaving trade-in users without a phone for a whole week.
When users complained to Google about the issue, the company didn’t do much to ease the problem, only saying that it would “do [its] best” to ship the phone earlier.
Other Reddit users have reported a similar issue on the thread. One of the solutions might be cancelling and re-starting the trade-in processor, so your trade-in lines up with the shipping date of the Pixel 4a.
We’ve reached out to Google Canada to learn more about the trade-ins.
Source: Reddit
