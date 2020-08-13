Facebook to display a pop-up before users share content about COVID-19

Facebook is going to start showing users a new pop-up before they share a link to content related to COVID-19.
The social media giant notes that the notification will help people understand how recent the information is and will also provide context about the source.
“We want to make sure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, especially when it comes to COVID-19 content,” Facebook noted in a blog post.
The pop-up is also going to direct users to Facebook’s COVID-19 Information Centre to ensure that people have access to credible information about the virus from global health authorities.
Facebook notes that content posted by credible sources like the World Health Organization won’t have this notification on them to ensure that it’s sowing the spread of reliable information.
The new pop-up is rolling out globally this week.
Image credit: Facebook
Source: Facebook
