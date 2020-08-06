It’s unclear if xCloud is still coming to iOS as testing stops

While Microsoft has been testing its Project xCloud game streaming service through a closed iOS Testflight beta for several months, the project’s progress seems to have come to a halt.
This week, xCloud for iOS’ public trial ended early and the app is no longer available. Microsoft reportedly pulled the its iOS xCloud app due to Apple’s restrictive App Store policies surrounding third-party streaming apps, according to Windows Central.
“Our Project xCloud preview TestFlight period has ended on iOS and we are focused on delivering cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to Android customers beginning September 15,” said Microsoft in a recent quote sent to The Verge. “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices.”
The iOS xCloud beta seemed to be experiencing issues right from the start, with the test only featuring one game, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as it being limited to only 10,000 users. Further, more games weren’t added to the beta, and there have been no updates to the app since its launch. Apple’s iOS TestFlight deadline rule also requires that apps on TestFlight be disabled after 90 days if they haven’t been updated.
On the Android side of things, the Project xCloud beta now features over 100 games, including titles like Sea of Thieves, Halo 5, Forza Horizon, Crackdown 3 and more. Microsoft also recently announced that xCloud is coming to its $16.99 CAD per month Game Pass Ultimate subscription service on September 15th. During Samsung’s Note 20/Note 20 Ultra launch keynote, the South Korean company highlighted that both upcoming Android smartphones are optimized for Microsoft’s game streaming platform.
It’s worth noting that other streaming services like Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now have also run into issues with Apple’s App Store. Though the fact that Apple takes a 30 percent cut of subscription service revenue — that drops to 15 percent the following year — likely played a factor in Microsoft’s decision, the App Store also doesn’t allow any app to stream from the cloud.
“…Any software or services appearing in the client are fully executed on the host device, rendered on the screen of the host device, and may not use APIs or platform features beyond what is required to stream the Remote Desktop,” reads an excerpt from Apple’s App Store rules.
This means that there’s a strong possibility we may never see streaming services like xCloud and Stadia on iPhones and iPads unless Apple changes its App Store policy. Given how popular the iPhone is around the world, particularly in Canada, and that iPad is really the only viable tablet platform, this is pretty disappointing. It would be great to be able to play xCloud titles on the 11-inch iPad Pro (2020)’s stellar-looking display.
Though Microsoft recently complained to the U.S. House anti-trust committee about the way Apple manages its App Store, it’s unclear if the tech giant has any plans to change its stance on streaming video game platforms.
Update 08/06/2020 3:57pm ET: In a statement to Business Insider, Apple explained that game streaming apps aren’t allowed in the App Store because the company can’t review each game that is available through them.
“The App Store was created to be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers. Before they go on our store, all apps are reviewed against the same set of guidelines that are intended to protect customers and provide a fair and level playing field to developers.”
