Samsung is rumoured to reveal its Galaxy Z Fold 2 at its Unpacked on August 5th, but before the official unveiling, a leaked render of the device is giving the world a better picture of what to expect.
The official-looking render showcases the outside and inside of the upcoming handset.
Exclusive by MSP: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G full official renders in Mystic Bronze & Mystic Black!
-Slim Bezels
-Single Punch Hole on Cover & Main Display
-Triple Camera Setup
-Side FPS#Samsung #GalaxyZFold2 #GalaxyFold2
Full Renders, Link & Credit: https://t.co/KFCtldn5nC pic.twitter.com/psPJM32Bcn
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 29, 2020
The Z Fold 2 render shows off its slim bezels, single hole-punch camera and main display. On the rear, the device sports a triple camera shooter with an LED flash and on the side, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner. The device will also have a much larger cover display on the outside than its predecessor.
Additionally, the handset is launching in Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze colour variants.
Rumours indicate the Z Fold 2 sports a 6.23-inch Super AMOLED cover display and a 7.7-inch Super AMOLED primary foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Additionally, on the rear, the smartphone has a 64-megapixel shooter and two 12-megapixel primary sensors, while the Infinity O display’s camera sports a 10-megapixel sensor.
This leak was shared by none other than Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) with MySmartPrice.
Samsung is expected to unveil the device on August 5th at its 2020 Unpacked event alongside the Note 20 series, the Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Live Buds.
Earlier today we also saw a blurry live image of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.
Image credit: MySmartPrice, Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)
