News

Blurry photo of alleged Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 surfaces online

The picture suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 ditches the Fold's notch

Jul 29, 2020

12:13 PM EDT

A blurry live photo has surfaced online that allegedly showcases the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

First and foremost, the leak shows off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2’s branding front and centre, which means the previous rumours of the name change seems correct.

The picture is pretty blurry, but it also reveals a hole-punch cutout on the right side of the internal display. This removes the notch that the original Fold had.

Last week, Ice Universe leaked Galaxy Z Fold 2 in Mystic Bronze and showed off the rear camera shooters, similar to the rumoured Note 20 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 865+ processor and a 7.7-inch main display capable of 120Hz refresh rate with Ultra Thin Glass. Additionally, the phone may sport a triple rear-facing camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 2 on August 5th alongside the Note 20 series, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ and Galaxy Buds Live.

Like most leaks, there’s always a bit of skepticism that should be taken, although this image does seem authentic.

Source: @hwangmh01

