Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to reportedly launch in China on July 22

Jul 20, 2020

4:10 PM EDT

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G might launch earlier than expected — well, at least in China.

Samsung is reportedly planning an event for Wednesday, July 22nd specifically for the Chinese market.

It’s been rumoured that the phone will launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5th. However, even with a China-based launch on the 22nd, the company still might showcase the device at the August 5th Unpacked event.

The Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor and a new colour variant.

Other devices that may launch before the August 5th Unpacked event include the Galaxy Buds Live (Galaxy Beans), The Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7.

Source: SamMobile  

