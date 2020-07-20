Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to reportedly launch in China on July 22

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G might launch earlier than expected — well, at least in China.
Samsung is reportedly planning an event for Wednesday, July 22nd specifically for the Chinese market.
Samsung has officially scheduled to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in China on July 22nd
Stay tuned for the new colours#GalaxyZFlip5G #Samsung #SamsungGalaxyZFlip5G pic.twitter.com/j7ZYrPTw70
— Venkatesh Babu.G (@smartvenkat95) July 20, 2020
It’s been rumoured that the phone will launch alongside the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5th. However, even with a China-based launch on the 22nd, the company still might showcase the device at the August 5th Unpacked event.
The Z Flip 5G will reportedly feature a Snapdragon 865 processor and a new colour variant.
Other devices that may launch before the August 5th Unpacked event include the Galaxy Buds Live (Galaxy Beans), The Galaxy Watch 3 and the Galaxy Tab S7.
Source: SamMobile
Comments