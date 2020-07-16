Facebook bringing screen sharing feature to Messenger on mobile

Facebook Messenger will soon let Android and iOS users share their screens.
According to CNET, the latest update for Facebook’s chat platform will bring screen sharing to mobile devices. The social network has been working to make Messenger more competitive with other popular video chat platforms like Google Duo, Meet, or Zoom.
Video chat platforms have become a big business, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant increase in people working remotely. Coupled with social distancing measures keeping people apart, video chat has become one of the main ways people socialize and work.
Screen sharing is an essential part of many video chat services. From sharing a presentation to looking at pictures together, there are several benefits to the feature. While Messenger likely won’t be the platform of choice for businesses looking to show a keynote presentation, the function will still be beneficial to regular folks.
Facebook says that to start, users can share their screen with up to 16 simultaneous participants in Messenger. In the future, Facebook plans to up that number to 50 participants — the current maximum number for Facebook’s Messenger Rooms video chat platform.
You can download Facebook Messenger for free on iOS and Android.
Source: CNET
