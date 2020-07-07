Google Duo ups group call limit to 32 people on Android

It’s been a bit of a wait, but Google’s excellent Duo video chat service now allows up to 32 participants in a group call.
This isn’t the first time that Google has increased the limit for group video and audio calls on Duo. Back in March, when the COVID-19 pandemic first impacted North America significantly and social distancing measures were put in place, Google increased the Duo limit from eight to 12 people.
Since then, Duo received other helpful updates and Google teased another limit increase. In June, Duo’s web app received the 32 person limit. Now, it’s also live on Android (at the time of writing, Duo on my iPhone did not have the option for 32 person calls).
Most of you will see a pop-up message next time you open the Duo app that will inform you about the increased limit. However, many people haven’t — there was no pop-up on any of my test devices, but they all had the 32 person limit.
If you don’t get the pop-up, the easiest way to check if the new limit is live on your device is by opening Duo and tapping ‘Create group.’ This opens a list of contacts you can select for a group call. At the top of the page, the app shows the limit you can select. For those with the update, it will say ‘Select up to 31 people.’ Plus you is 32.
Once you’ve made a group, you can start an audio or video call, send handwritten notes, still images and audio or video messages, just like before.
My test devices had the new 32 person limit on Duo version 92, but Android Police reports that they’ve seen it active on up to version 94, suggesting it’s a server-side switch and not necessarily an app update. With that in mind, if you’re still on the old 12 person limit, just be patient as it should switch over for you shortly.
If you don’t have Google Duo on your phone, you can download the video chat app for free on the Play Store or App Store.
Source: Android Police
