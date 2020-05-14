Facebook launches 50 person video chat Messenger Rooms

Facebook has rolled out ‘Messenger Rooms’ that allow 50 people to video chat with each other at the same time.
This move comes as video chatting has become a crucial form of communication amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Messenger Rooms are free and have no time limit. Combining this with the fact that you likely already chat with your friends via Facebook Messenger, this is likely to be stiff competition for Zoom, Google Meet and other video chat platforms.
Even if you’re not friends with someone on Facebook, you can still invite them to your Messenger Room with a simple link, much like other services.
You can also make Rooms public on Facebook so anyone can join or you can make them private and restricted to your friends.
To get the new feature, you need to download the latest Facebook Messenger update on either iOS, Android, the Microsoft Store or the Mac App Store. You may also begin to see ads for the feature popping up in your Facebook News Feed.
Once you have the update, head over the Facebook Messenger and open the ‘People’ tab along the bottom. Now, at the top, you should see a new button called ‘Create a Room.’
Once you have the room open, you can edit who can join and share the link.
Source: Facebook
