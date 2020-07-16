PREVIOUS|
Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson thriller The Devil All The Time coming to Netflix in September

Spider-Man and Batman are in a Netflix movie together

Jul 16, 2020

1:07 PM EDT

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson

Netflix has announced that its The Devil All The Time thriller film will begin streaming on September 16th.

Based on on Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 film of the same name, The Devil All The Time follows a group of disturbed people between the end of WWII and the beginning of the Vietnam War as they deal with the damages the war has brought upon them.

The film was co-written and directed by Antonio Campos (Christine) and features a star-studded casts that includes Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: Civil War), Bill Skarsgård (It) and Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland).

While filming on The Devil All The Time wrapped in April 2019, Netflix has not yet released a trailer or images from the thriller.

