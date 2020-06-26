iOS 14 privacy feature catches TikTok reading user clipboards

TikTok has been accused of violating users’ privacy with one of its iOS app’s features.
As part of its emphasis on privacy in iOS 14, Apple has added a banner alert that tells users when an app is reading from their clipboard.
Now, iOS 14 beta testers are reporting that the banner continues to appear for them when they use TikTok, leading them to raise concerns that the popular video-sharing app is collecting their personal information.
In a statement to The Telegraph, TikTok denied that it is gathering users’ data, claiming that its app uses a custom system to identify repetitive spam behaviour that triggers iOS 14’s new privacy banner. That said, the company said it will remove this feature via an update on the App Store.
For TikTok, this was triggered by a feature designed to identify repetitive, spammy behavior. We have already submitted an updated version of the app to the App Store removing the anti-spam feature to eliminate any potential confusion. TikTok is committed to protecting users’ privacy and being transparent about how our app works.
According to The Telegraph, other apps that are prompting the banner alert include Call of Duty Mobile, Patreon, and Google News. It’s likely that iPhone users will discover other apps that trigger the privacy banner as they spend more time with iOS 14.
Source: The Telegraph
