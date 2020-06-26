OnePlus Nord to have dual selfie cameras according to new leak

Although OnePlus’ rumoured upcoming phone, allegedly called OnePlus Nord, won’t come to Canada, it’s worth keeping an eye on since the company plans to bring another affordable phone to North America in the future. In other words, the Nord could be a precursor to the affordable phone we’ll eventually get in North America.
According to an exclusive leak from Android Central, the OnePlus Nord will feature two front-facing cameras. That makes Nord the first OnePlus device to do so.
Android Central reports that an “insider source” confirmed the dual selfie cameras. One of the cameras will reportedly be a 32-megapixel shooter. The other will be an 8-megapixel camera. Both cameras will be in a display cutout residing in the top-left corner, similar in position to what OnePlus did with the 8 series.
Interestingly, this also marks the first time OnePlus will significantly shift its front-facing camera. The company has used a 16-megapixel selfie camera since the OnePlus 3T, although it did change sensors from Samsung to Sony’s IMX371 for the 5/5T and 6/6T. The Sony IMX471 showed up on the 7 Pro, 7T and 7T Pro (which didn’t come to Canada).
It’s also worth noting that the dual-camera details go against what we’ve seen in previous leaks, which suggested a single selfie camera. While Android Central is confident in the accuracy of its information, it can’t be ignored that it contradicts what we already know. However, given that OnePlus indicated plans to bring a different affordable phone to North America, it’s possible some of our prior information was for that phone and not the OnePlus Nord.
Aside from the dual selfie cameras, the OnePlus Nord is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 765G and have a 90Hz AMOLED display. Unfortunately, not much else is known about the phone at this point. However, we could be set to learn more when OnePlus launches its four-part mini-doc about the making of the phone.
Source: Android Central
