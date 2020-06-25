Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in July 2020

Each month Microsoft offers Xbox One and Xbox 360 games to those subscribed to its Xbox Live Gold service at no additional cost.
In July, the following four games are coming to the service:
- WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (regularly $59.99 CAD) — Available July 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Dunk Lords — Available July 16th to August 15th on Xbox One
- Saints Row 2 (regularly $9.99 CAD) — Available July 1st to 15th on Xbox One & Xbox 360
- Juju (regularly $14.99 CAD)– Available July 16th to 31st on Xbox One & Xbox 360
An Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99/month, $29.99/three months or $69.99/year. Meanwhile, a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription includes Xbox Live Gold on top of Xbox Game Pass for both Console and PC.
On the subject of Xbox Game Pass, you can learn about what’s coming to the service in early June here and in late June here.
Image credit: Microsoft
Source: Microsoft
Comments