CD Projekt Red and Netflix together have revealed an upcoming new anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Edgerunners is set to take place in the game’s universe and will launch in 2022.
What happens when you put together CD PROJEKT RED, Studio Trigger, and Netflix?
CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS – an original anime series from the universe of #Cyberpunk2077, coming in 2022!
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners won’t have a lot in common with the main title; however. Other than being in the same universe and Night City, it’s mostly different. Edgerunners is going to bring a brand new story and new characters to the table.
Trigger, Inc, responsible for anime like Kill la Kill and Little Witch Academia is also the studio behind Edgerunner.
Cyberpunk 2077 launches on November 19th of this year, so having to wait until 2022 might be too long of a wait for some fans.
CD Projekt Red is releasing Cyberpunk on Xbox One and PS4, as well as Stadia by the end of the year and PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021.
