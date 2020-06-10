Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of June 2020

Every month, Microsoft rolls out new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand game subscription service.
Typically, these come in two waves, and now, Microsoft has revealed the first batch of games hitting the service in June.
Note that additions vary somewhat between the Console and PC versions of Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass for Console
- Dungeon of the Endless — June 11th
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 & 2.5 ReMix — June 11th
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue — June 11th
- No Man’s Sky — June 11th
- Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled — June 18th
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — June 18th
It’s worth noting that Kingdom Hearts III hit Game Pass for console in February, meaning that the entire Disney-Square Enix franchise (minus the Union [Cross] X mobile game) will be playable on Xbox One via Game Pass starting June 11th. This is especially noteworthy when considering that the popular action-RPG franchise has traditionally only been available on PlayStation and Nintendo systems.
Xbox Game Pass for PC
- Battlefleet Gothic Armada 2 — June 11th
- Battletech — June 11th
- Dungeon of the Endless — June 11th
- No Man’s Sky — June 11th
- Bard’s Tale Remastered and Resnarkled — June 18th
Meanwhile, here’s what’s leaving the Game Pass catalogue on both Console and PC on June 15th:
- Book of Demons (PC)
- Everspace (Console & PC)
- Resident Evil Revelations (Console)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Console & PC)
- Riverbond (Console & PC)
- Samorost 3 (PC)
- Screamride (Console)
- Superhot (Console & PC)
- Supermarket Shriek (Console & PC)
- The Last Door: Season 2 (PC)
- The Stillness of the Wind (PC)
As always, you can buy any of these games with the Game Pass-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them once they leave the service.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.
