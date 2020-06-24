PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the second half of June 2020

The Messenger, Quebec City-based Sabotage's acclaimed Ninja Gaiden-esque 2D action-platformer, leads this batch of new Game Pass titles

Jun 24, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

The Messenger

Every month, Microsoft adds several new titles to its Xbox Game Pass on-demand game subscription service on both Xbox One and PC.

Typically, these come in two waves, with June’s first batch already having rolled out. Now, Microsoft has revealed this month’s second wave of Game Pass titles.

Note that titles often vary between Game Pass for Console and PC.

Xbox Game Pass for Console

It’s worth noting that The Messenger is the debut game from Quebec City-based indie developer Sabotage.

Xbox Game Pass for PC

  • Observation — June 25th

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on June 30th:

  • Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (PC)
  • Die for Valhalla! (PC)
  • Life is Strange 2 (Console)
  • Metal Slug X (Console & PC)
  • Metro Exodus (Console & PC)
  • Neon Chrome (Console & PC)
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (Console & PC)
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Console & PC)
  • The Flame in the Flood (Console & PC)

As always, you can buy any of these games with the Game Pass-exclusive 20 percent discount to keep playing them once they leave the service.

Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1 CAD. This includes Game Pass for both console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription. Otherwise, Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 CAD/month.

Meanwhile, Game Pass for Console costs $11.99/month on its own, while Game Pass for PC is currently offered at the introductory beta price of $5.99/month.

Find out what hit Xbox Game Pass in early May here and late May here.

Image credit: Sabotage

Source: Xbox

