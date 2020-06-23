iPadOS 14 will let you play iPad games with a mouse and keyboard

Now that Apple’s WWDC 2020 is underway, interesting information not discussed during the tech giant’s keynote is starting to appear.
Following the addition of iPad keyboard and mouse supports with iOS 13.4, it looks like it will soon be possible to play games on an iPad with a mouse/trackpad and keyboard thanks to iPadOS 14. Though this won’t be useful with every iPad game, it could be great for titles like Fortnite and Minecraft.
Last fall, Apple added support for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 Bluetooth controllers. It’s worth noting that the Xbox One Elite Controller Series 2 is set to be compatible with tvOS 14. It’s unclear if the high-end gamepad is compatible with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.
This news comes courtesy of the WWDC 2020 website listing an upcoming session as ‘Bring keyboard and mouse gaming to iPad.”
It’s important to keep in mind that even after iPadOS 14’s release, it will likely take several months for developers to update their games to be compatible with mouse and keyboard controls.
