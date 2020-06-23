Instagram expands Shopping feature to more businesses, creators

Facebook-owned Instagram is expanding access to its Shopping feature to more businesses, including creators selling their own merchandise.
The platform has released new “commerce eligibility requirements” guidelines that outline which businesses qualify to sell their products on Instagram.
“Whether you are a candle business making a foray into e-commerce, a musician selling merchandise, or a food blogger expanding into your own cookware line, any eligible business or creator account with at least one eligible product can use shopping tags to drive people to their website to make a purchase,” Instagram wrote in a blog post.
The company says this will provide greater transparency for people and business, and create a more trusted shopping experience.
With this new policy, businesses need to tag products on Instagram from a single website that they own and sell from. When businesses sign up for Instagram Shopping, they will be notified as soon as they are approved and ready to start tagging products.
Instagram Shopping is available in select countries around the world, including Canada. Since there has been a boom in online shopping amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this new feature will likely help small businesses make more sales through Instagram.
Source: Instagram
Comments