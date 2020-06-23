Northwestel permanently increasing monthly data usage on internet packages

Northwestel is permanently increasing monthly data usage on its popular regulated internet packages starting July 1st.
The carrier notes that these changes make more permanent usage available in every community while respecting the capacity constraints of local network technologies.
Northwestel says that new usage allowances will be automatically applied to customers’ accounts and reflected on the internet usage report, and that customers don’t have to call in to receive more usage. The carrier outlines that extra usage fees will apply as usual for usage exceeding new allowances.
This change also means that Northwestel’s temporary COVID-19 relief efforts will expire on June 30th, as it will no longer be waiving overage fees for residential internet customers.
Source: Northwestel
