French retailer lists Google Pixel 4a in ‘Blue’ colour variant

The Google Pixel 4a has yet to see the light of day, but a recent leak points to a new colour variant for the device.
The listings from two French sites — Ordimedia and eStock.fr — showcase a 128GB Google Pixel 4a in ‘Just Black’ and in ‘Blue.’ The Blue colour variant isn’t the official name of the colour, as the Pixel brand typically features monikers like ‘Oh So Orange,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White.’
The pricing on one of the sites comes to €441.65 (roughly $673.42 CAD), and the other site showcases €509.56 ($776.97 CAD).
Information pulled from the retailers indicates the Pixel 4a is set for a July 7th release. That said, I wouldn’t trust this date since it could be just a placeholder.
The sites also indicate that the Pixel 4a will only be available in single storage capacity, two colour variants and one size.
The Pixel 4a is rumoured to feature a Snapdragon 730 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Additionally, the smartphone will reportedly feature a 5.81-inch OLED display with a 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution and a hole-punch camera in the top left corner.
It’s unclear when Google will officially launch the Pixel 4a, but given how much the phone has leaked over the last few weeks, hopefully, it reveals it soon.
Source: 9to5Google, Ordimedia, eStock.fr
Comments