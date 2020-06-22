Apple letting you use your iPhone as a car key in iOS 14 and 13

During the iOS section of Apple’s WWDC keynote, the company showed off a new feature that allows iPhone users to use their smartphone as a car key.
The demo only featured the functionality working with a BMW, but Apple says it will eventually bring it to more vehicles.
To make it work, users need to enable the feature and then tap their smartphone on the door to unlock it. Then, once you get in and put your phone on the wireless charger, you’ll be able to start your car without a key.
Since these keys are digital, you can share them with other iPhone users easily. The most interesting part is that you can put restrictions on shared keys so that they act more like a valet key or will only unlock the trunk.
Beyond the new car key option, Apple is also adding additional wallpapers to CarPlay, new app categories for EV drivers and a feature for finding nearby food or parking.
Comments