Alleged Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series colour variants leak

With the release of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series only a few months away, rumours surrounding the smartphone are starting to kick into high gear.
According to Dutch-based publication Galaxy Club, the Galaxy Note 20 will be reportedly available in grey, copper and green, whereas the Note 20+ will release in black and copper. Galaxy Club says that copper will likely be a gold-like colour, similar to the ‘Metallic Copper’ Note 9.
Additionally, Galaxy Club suggests that Samsung is trying to differentiate between Samsung S20 series and the Note 20 handsets through distinct colours.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will reportedly feature a 4,000mAh battery and a 6.7-inch display. The Note 20+, on the other hand, will reportedly sport a 4,500mAh power source with a 108-megapixel camera and a 6.9-inch screen.
Samsung’s Galaxy Note series will reportedly launch in August alongside the Galaxy Fold 2.
Source: Galaxy Club
