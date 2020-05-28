Uber Canada launches new feature to deliver users’ packages and items

Uber Canada is launching a new feature to let users send packages and items to others through its app amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The same-day contactless delivery solution, called Uber Connect, can be used to deliver all kinds of items like a care package, a birthday gift, an important business document or an item you sold online.
Uber Connect is available in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa and Montreal. Matthew Price, the general manager of Uber Canada, says that this feature was designed to make it easier for people to stay connected and deliver things to each other.
The company notes that users have to package their items in a sealed box or bag and wipe down the surfaces with a disinfectant. To start the process, the user has to choose ‘Uber Connect’ as the ride in the app.
Then you’ll get notifications providing instructions on how to help ensure a smooth pickup when your driver arrives. Once you see the vehicle approach in the app, you should head outside and load your item in the car’s trunk.
You can then share the trip status with up to five people in your contact list. Uber notes that unless it’s a surprise gift, one of these should be the recipient so they can easily monitor the delivery’s progress.
“During this challenging time for Canadians we wanted to create an affordable and quick way for people to send items to each other. This feature minimizes the need to travel, while helping people stay connected,” Price wrote in a blog post.
It appears that Uber is looking for new ways to make up lost revenue due to a significant drop in rides as a result of the pandemic. Uber connect first launched in the U.S. in April, and the feature now going to roll out to Canadians this weekend. The price range of the service is currently unknown, but we’ll learn more as the feature starts to roll out.
Since people may be looking for ways to send a homemade gift to their loved ones or deliver an important document without having to make a trip, this feature could be a great help.
