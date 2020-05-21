Samsung’s August Galaxy Note 20 launch event will reportedly be online only

Similar to every recent tech product launch over the last few weeks, a recent The Korea Herald report states that Samsung is skipping holding a physical launch event for its Galaxy Note 20 event.
Given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that Samsung’s launch events are typically attended by more than 3,000 people from around the world, this isn’t a surprising move on the South Korean tech giant’s part. In the past, Samsung has held launch events for its new Note device in New York City.
The actual date of the Note 20’s August keynote is reportedly still being decided. Rumours point to Samsung showing off the Galaxy Note 20, Note 20+ and a second-generation Galaxy Fold at this upcoming keynote.
Previous reports indicate the Note 20 will feature 6.3-inch to 6.42-inch screen with a 2345 x 1084 pixel resolution. The Note 20+, on the other hand, reportedly sports a 6.8-inch to 6.87-inch screen at a 3096 x 1444 pixel resolution with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. Both smartphones are tipped to include a variable display refresh rate capable of hitting anywhere between 60Hz and 120Hz, which should help save battery life.
Additionally, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to feature a 7.7-inch foldable screen with a variable refresh rate and S Pen support. Further, Samsung is also rumoured to launch a 256GB and 512GB storage variant of the smartphone. Some rumours also point to the Fold 2 also featuring an under-display camera.
Source: The Korea Herald Via: 9to5GoogleÂ Â
Comments