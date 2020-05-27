PREVIOUS|
Samsung reportedly started mass production of Galaxy Fold 2

May 27, 2020

6:27 PM EDT

Another report points to the Galaxy Fold 2 launching in August alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series.

A South Korean publication indicates that Samsung has started mass-producing the Galaxy Fold 2. Further, the leak suggests that the phone will use an ‘Ultra Thin Glass’ similar to the Z Fip.

Despite the Fold 2 offering better specs than the original Fold, the new one will reportedly cost less than it. Additionally, according to the report, the market forecasts indicate that the Fold 2 will ship 2.5 to 3 million units this year.

Leaked Galaxy Fold 2 specs suggest the phone will sport a hole-punch camera, a 7.59-inch inner display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen will come in at 6.23 inches and sport a 60Hz refresh rate.

Source: Daily Hankooki, Via: GSMArena

