Huawei P40 Pro coming to Canadian carriers this summer

Huawei’s P40 Pro is coming to Canadian carriers this summer.
When speaking to a Huawei spokesperson, they confirmed that the flagship would be available in the Canadian market this summer at carriers. Unfortunately, the spokesperson couldn’t confirm which telecoms would have it or the phone’s pricing.
One of the biggest problems with companies like OnePlus and Asus selling smartphones in Canada is the lack of partnership with the carriers. Without telecom partnerships, phone prices are not subsidized, which can lead to hefty prices with premium handsets like the OnePlus 8 Pro.
Recently, Huawei started selling the Mate 30 Pro without any carrier partnerships and that phone might be a little too expensive without carrier aid. Now, the China-based company is partnering with telecoms, which should be helpful when selling the P40 Pro.
The P40 Pro still lacks the Google Play Store, but users can access the App Gallery, Phone Clone and MoreApps to get most of the apps they need. MoreApps is a third-party app available on the AppGallery that provides APK access to the apps you know and love like Spotify, UberEats and Instagram.
