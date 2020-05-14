Edison announces partnership with ZecOps to improve email security on iOS

Edison Mail announced a new partnership with cybersecurity firm ZecOps that will see it monitor the app for new vulnerabilities.
The move comes in the wake of ZecOps’ discovery of vulnerabilities in the default Mail app on iOS. Edison says that ZecOps verified the Edison Mail app as safe to use and not vulnerable to the recent iOS email security flaws.
Additionally, Edison says it plans to launch a brand new security feature that will warn users about suspicious emails before they even enter the inbox. Edison says the new feature will launch for iOS in June.
“Email security has been a decades-long challenge that is critical for everyone. Partnering with the ZecOps team is an example of raising the standard of mobile email security for all users, and we are delighted to work together with an extra layer of protection and more confidence as we all spend about a third of our online day in our mailbox,” said Mikael Berner, CEO and co-founder of Edison Mail.
Edison says that email is on the forefront of cyberattacks and malicious online threats with 94 percent of all malware arriving via email messages.
The new partnership will see ZecOps continuously monitor Edison for vulnerabilities and signs of tampering with the app. Further, Edison will gain insights from ZecOps’ DevSecOps crash analysis open-source SDK CrashOps, which will help it respond faster to vulnerabilities and fix them efficiently.
As for the new feature coming in June, Edison says it will warn customers about suspicious or fake emails before they enter the inbox, unlike other email providers. Instead, Edison will not download a suspicious email and will warn users. If they want the email, they can approve it. The feature will come to Edison’s Mac and Android apps in the future.
You can learn more about Edison’s email security features on the company’s blog.
