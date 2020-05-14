PREVIOUS|
Canadians can now get Chipotle delivered through Uber Eats

The company is waiving the delivery fee on all Chipotle orders that are $12 or more until May 20th

May 14, 2020

9:01 AM EDT

Uber Eats Canada has partnered with Chipotle, and is waiving the delivery fee on orders between May 14-20th.

“For the first time, fans in Canada can get the Chipotle food they love delivered through the Uber Eats app,” the company said in a press release.

The delivery fee will be waived on any Chipotle order that is $12 or more. Uber Eats notes that the $0 delivery discount will be applied automatically to accounts and will expire at 11:55pm PT/ 2:55am ET on May 20th. Taxes and a 10 percent service fee still apply.

Given the current situation, Uber Eats outlines that users can leave a note in the app for “no-contact” deliveries, which involves a driver leaving the food at your doorstep to avoid an in-person exchange.

Source: Uber Eats

