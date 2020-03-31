PREVIOUS|
Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in April 2020

The remaster of classic original Xbox RPG Fable is included in April's lineup

Mar 31, 2020

11:50 AM EDT

Fable Anniversary

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and/or original Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscriber to its Xbox Live Gold service.

In April, these four titles will hit Xbox Games with Gold:

  • Project Cars 2 (regularly $79.99 CAD): Available April 1st to 30th on Xbox One
  • Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (regularly $28.99): Available April 16th to May 15th on Xbox One
  • Fable Anniversary (regularly $39.99): Available April 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility) [also offered through Xbox Game Pass]
  • Toybox Turbos (regularly $9.99): Available April 16th to 30th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)

Find out what came to Xbox Games with Gold last month here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

