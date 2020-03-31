Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in April 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One, Xbox 360 and/or original Xbox games at no additional cost to those subscriber to its Xbox Live Gold service.
In April, these four titles will hit Xbox Games with Gold:
- Project Cars 2 (regularly $79.99 CAD): Available April 1st to 30th on Xbox One
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (regularly $28.99): Available April 16th to May 15th on Xbox One
- Fable Anniversary (regularly $39.99): Available April 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility) [also offered through Xbox Game Pass]
- Toybox Turbos (regularly $9.99): Available April 16th to 30th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
