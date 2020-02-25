PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in March 2020

"Gotta go fast"

Feb 25, 2020

2:42 PM EST

0 comments

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.

In March, these four games will hit the service:

  • Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season: Available March 1st to 31st on Xbox One
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero: Available March 16th to April 15th on Xbox One
  • Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2: Available March 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
  • Sonic Generations: Available March 16th to 31st on Xbox One (original Xbox game playable via backward compatibility)

 

Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season

  • Developer: Telltale Games
  • Publisher: Telltale Games
  • Genre: Graphic Adventure
  • Mode(s): Single-player
  • Xbox One release date: August 8th, 2017
  • Metacritic score: 80
  • Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99

Figure out The Ridder’s tricks and puzzles as both Bruce Wayne and Gotham’s Dark Knight, Batman. This is a graphic story filled with enemies and new allies. The Joker is also back in town, so be careful.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero

  • Developer: WayForward
  • Publisher: WayForward
  • Genre: Platform, Metroidvania
  • Mode(s): Single-player
  • Xbox One release date: December 20th, 2016
  • Metacritic score: 81
  • Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99

Belly dance and Hair-Whip to defeat the multiple enemies throughout this game’s criminal capers, and prepare to fight Shantae’s arch-nemesis, the buccaneer Risky.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

  • Developer: Mercury Steam Entertainment
  • Publisher: Konami
  • Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash
  • Mode(s): Single-player
  • Xbox One release date: February 25th, 2014
  • Metacritic score: 70
  • Regular Microsoft Store price: $39.99

Play as Dracula and use his powers and weapons to defeat vampire hunters from the famed Belmont clan.

Sonic Generations

  • Developer: Sega
  • Publisher: Sega
  • Genre: Platform, action-adventure
  • Mode(s): Single-player, multi-player
  • Xbox One release date: November 1st, 2011
  • Metacritic score: 77
  • Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99
A mysterious force is creating time holes and taking Sonic and his friends back in time where they find younger versions of themselves. Play as both chubby Sonic and a grown-up version of the iconic “gotta go fast” character in Sonic Generations.

In the meantime, February’s Games with Gold games can be found here, while PlayStation Plus’ free February titles are available here.

An Xbox Live Gold membership costs $69.99 CAD/year in Canada or is included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Related Articles

News

Feb 24, 2020

8:02 AM EST

Google says that Microsoft Edge isn’t as secure as Chrome
Resources

Jul 25, 2017

5:38 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox’s Games with Gold in August

News

Feb 20, 2020

3:55 PM EST

Microsoft is developing Defender antivirus for iOS and Android

News

Mar 6, 2019

6:23 PM EST

Weekly Microsoft deals offer Xbox One games up to 70 percent off

Comments