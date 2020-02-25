Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in March 2020

Every month, Microsoft offers a handful of Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles to Xbox Live Gold subscribers at no additional cost.
In March, these four games will hit the service:
- Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season: Available March 1st to 31st on Xbox One
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero: Available March 16th to April 15th on Xbox One
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2: Available March 1st to 15th on Xbox 360 (also playable on Xbox One via backward compatibility)
- Sonic Generations: Available March 16th to 31st on Xbox One (original Xbox game playable via backward compatibility)
Batman: The Enemy Within – The Complete Season
- Developer: Telltale Games
- Publisher: Telltale Games
- Genre: Graphic Adventure
- Mode(s): Single-player
- Xbox One release date: August 8th, 2017
- Metacritic score: 80
- Regular Microsoft Store price: $14.99
Figure out The Ridder’s tricks and puzzles as both Bruce Wayne and Gotham’s Dark Knight, Batman. This is a graphic story filled with enemies and new allies. The Joker is also back in town, so be careful.
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
- Developer: WayForward
- Publisher: WayForward
- Genre: Platform, Metroidvania
- Mode(s): Single-player
- Xbox One release date: December 20th, 2016
- Metacritic score: 81
- Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99
Belly dance and Hair-Whip to defeat the multiple enemies throughout this game’s criminal capers, and prepare to fight Shantae’s arch-nemesis, the buccaneer Risky.
Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Developer: Mercury Steam Entertainment
- Publisher: Konami
- Genre: Action-adventure, hack and slash
- Mode(s): Single-player
- Xbox One release date: February 25th, 2014
- Metacritic score: 70
- Regular Microsoft Store price: $39.99
Play as Dracula and use his powers and weapons to defeat vampire hunters from the famed Belmont clan.
Sonic Generations
- Developer: Sega
- Publisher: Sega
- Genre: Platform, action-adventure
- Mode(s): Single-player, multi-player
- Xbox One release date: November 1st, 2011
- Metacritic score: 77
- Regular Microsoft Store price: $19.99
In the meantime, February’s Games with Gold games can be found here, while PlayStation Plus’ free February titles are available here.
An Xbox Live Gold membership costs $69.99 CAD/year in Canada or is included in a $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
