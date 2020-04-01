PREVIOUS|
Resources

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in April 2020

Last week's leak has proven true

Apr 1, 2020

12:14 PM EDT

0 comments

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Every month, Sony offers two PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.

From Tuesday, April 7th to Monday, May 4th, PS Plus subscribers can download Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 for free.

This confirms a leak from last week that indicated these two titles would make up April’s PS Plus free games lineup.

Uncharted 4 follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he goes on one final adventure with his mysterious older brother to uncover a conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. The game regularly costs $29.99 CAD.

Dirt Rally 2.0, meanwhile, lets players race in eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross championship across real-life, off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the U.S. The game regularly costs $53.49.

In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers can download March’s free games until April 6th. Xbox gamers can find out April’s free Games with Gold titles here.

A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $29.99/3 months or $69.99/year.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Related Articles

News

Mar 20, 2020

5:27 PM EDT

Sony expects the ‘overwhelming majority’ of PS4 games will be playable on PS5

News

Feb 26, 2020

3:25 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in March 2020

Resources

Jan 2, 2020

11:48 AM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in January 2020

Resources

Jan 29, 2020

12:47 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2020

Comments