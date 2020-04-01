Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in April 2020

Every month, Sony offers two PlayStation 4 games at no additional cost to those subscribed to its PlayStation Plus service.
From Tuesday, April 7th to Monday, May 4th, PS Plus subscribers can download Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirt Rally 2.0 for free.
This confirms a leak from last week that indicated these two titles would make up April’s PS Plus free games lineup.
Uncharted 4 follows treasure hunter Nathan Drake as he goes on one final adventure with his mysterious older brother to uncover a conspiracy behind a fabled pirate treasure. The game regularly costs $29.99 CAD.
Dirt Rally 2.0, meanwhile, lets players race in eight official circuits from the FIA World Rallycross championship across real-life, off-road environments in New Zealand, Argentina, Spain, Poland, Australia and the U.S. The game regularly costs $53.49.
In the meantime, PS Plus subscribers can download March’s free games until April 6th. Xbox gamers can find out April’s free Games with Gold titles here.
A PlayStation Plus subscription costs $29.99/3 months or $69.99/year.
Image credit: PlayStation
Source: PlayStation
