OnePlus promises to add an ‘Always on display’ option in the future

In a tweet today, OnePlus said that it’s adding an ‘Always on display’ feature to its phones.
Although, there’s no mention of when or what phones will get the feature. The company announced this feature as one of the winners of its IDEAS crowd-sourced software idea challenge.
OnePlus has had a form of ambient display that displays notifications when they come in. Plus, if you tap on the screen when it’s off, it will show you any notification icons you might have, the time and the current song that’s playing.
The top IDEA is Always-On Display. We hear you, and our OS Product team has replied: it's on our roadmap.
You might be asking yourself why this is so different than Google’s implementation. Well, for one, Google keeps its ambient information on the screen at all times. I’m not the one to say which implementation of the feature is better, but I personally like Google’s version.
That said, I understand the idea behind OnePlus’s implementation. It wanted to keep its screen off as much as possible to save battery and to stop people from interacting with it since they can’t see their notifications as quickly.
For instance, I find myself looking at my Pixel phone more often when it’s sitting face-up on a table because the always on screen makes me want to interact with it.
OnePlus says that it’s already been working on this feature and it’s found out that adding an always on display can use anywhere between 350-500mAh, which the company says might mean the difference between an extra hour of battery life or not.
The company is aiming to get the always on display down to 150 mAh of battery drain before it considers letting people enable it from the OnePlus Laboratory. Here’s hoping that when they do, they give users more clockface customization options as well.
