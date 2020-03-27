PREVIOUS|
News

Google increases Duo call limit from eight to 12 people

It's not clear if the change will stick around

Mar 27, 2020

11:56 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Duo

Google will increase the maximum number of Duo call participants from eight to 12 because of COVID-19.

In a recent tweet, Google’s senior director of product management, Sanaz Ahari Lemelson, announced the change. Lemelson noted that Google recognizes that “group calling is particularly critical right now.”

The change will be effective starting March 27th. However, Lemelson didn’t specify whether the increased number of call participants would be a permanent change. However, Lemelson indicated that more details will come in the future, so we could learn if the increased limit is permanent soon.

Duo first added support for eight-person video calls in May 2019, an increase from the previous limit of four.

To compare, other video call apps offer larger participant limits. Apple’s FaceTime supports 32 callers, while Skype and Messenger both support 50. Zoom’s free tier lets up to 100 people participate, while Google’s enterprise-focused Hangouts Meet service supports up to 250 participants for G Suite and G Suite for Education subscribers.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge

Related Articles

News

Feb 28, 2020

12:10 PM EST

Google is developing a transcription feature for Duo messages

News

Mar 16, 2020

7:02 PM EDT

Google Duo creator: March 6 will be biggest day for video conferencing ‘by a long shot’

News

Feb 11, 2020

3:22 PM EST

Samsung partners with Google to integrate Duo into its Galaxy S20 lineup

Comments