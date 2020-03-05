OnePlus asking its community for software feature ideas

If you’re a OnePlus user and you want a particular feature to be added to OxygenOS, you might be in luck because the company is looking for ideas.
The company is starting a new ‘IDEAS’ program for people that make accounts on its website. Once you have an account and are logged in, you can visit the Ideas webpage and submit an idea. You can also vote on other people’s ideas on this page.
Each person can vote on as many ideas as they want, but they can only vote once per idea.
Every two weeks, from March 5th to April 30th, 2020, OnePlus will hold a round of voting and it will narrow down all the ideas to the most popular five per round. There will be four rounds and twenty chosen features. The OxygenOS team will then look over the top twenty features and consider them for the next version of OxygenOS.
If your idea is chosen in the top five of your round, the company says it will send you a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. If your idea is chosen to be implemented into a OnePlus product, you’ll get a VIP Ticket to an upcoming OnePlus event and a round trip with a one-night accommodation.
There are a few rules when you want to share an idea too.
The rules are as follows:
- Your ideas must follow the OnePlus Community T&C
- Your ideas should be posted in English, which is our main language of the Community
- One idea request per submission. This way we’ll know exactly which idea our Community is voting for
- No requests asking for software updates
- Please note that we will close ideas that violate the above rules
We will also close the duplicated idea and provide a link to the original idea
Source: OnePlus
