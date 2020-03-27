PREVIOUS|
Ontario government sending out emergency alert today at 2pm

This alert is going to tell recent travellers who have returned home to self-isolate for 14 days

Mar 27, 2020

1:29 PM EDT

Ontario COVID-19 emergency alert

The Government of Ontario is sending out an emergency alert today to smartphones, radios and TVs telling people who have recently returned to the province to self-isolate for 14-days.

The alert is going live at 2pm ET today, March 27th, according to the Toronto StarThe publication states that the alert will say “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends,” among other important information related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond just recent travellers, the alert will also tell all Ontarians to stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.

 

